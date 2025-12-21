default-cbs-image
Lindgren will start Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Lindgren will play the second leg of a back-to-back against Detroit after Logan Thompson allowed four goals in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Red Wings. The 32-year-old Lindgren will be making just his third start of the month, bringing a 5-4-1 record, a 3.10 GAA and an .887 save percentage into Sunday's road rematch.

