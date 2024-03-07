Lindgren will start on the road versus the Penguins on Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren's strong season has hit a rough patch, as he's gone 1-2-1 with 17 goals allowed over his last four games. He'll be making his fourth straight start Thursday, as Darcy Kuemper (illness) is unavailable and Hunter Shepard is up from AHL Hershey as the backup.