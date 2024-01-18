Lindgren will get the home start versus St. Louis on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren has been strong in his last five appearances, going 2-1-1 while allowing only seven goals on 117 shots. Lindgren is 8-4-3 with a 2.24 GAA and a .929 save percentage this season. He is on pace to set a career high in games played, as his 31 appearances last season looks to be within reach. Lindgren will face the Blues, who are averaging 29.9 shots per game this season.