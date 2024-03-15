Lindgren will guard the road goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren will get the second half of a back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper was tagged for seven goals in a loss to the Oilers on Wednesday. Prior to Wednesday, Lindgren had started six games in a row, going 3-3-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .901 save percentage in that span. The Kraken don't have much of an offense, but the Capitals may be battling some fatigue Thursday with the second game of the back-to-back.