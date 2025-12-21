Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starts Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren will start Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
It'll be Lindgren for the Capitals who gets the second of the back-to-back with the Red Wings on Sunday. The 32-year-old will be making just his third start of the month, bringing a 5-4-1 record, 3.10 GAA and an .887 save percentage to the contest, not what the veteran netminder has shown in the past. We'll see if he fares better than his counterpart Logan Thompson, who allowed four goals Saturday in the front end of the two-game set.
