Lindgren will guard the road net for the Capitals against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Lindgren gets the second game of back-to-back contests as Darcy Kuemper was between the pipes Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Lindgren will face a Toronto side that lost to the Canadiens on Wednesday 4-3 and will try to make amends in front of their home crowd. Lindgren was a perfect 5-0-0 as a member of Blues last season, with a scintillating 1.22 GAA and a .958 save percentage.