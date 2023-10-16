Lindgren (undisclosed) left the morning skate early and it's unclear if he will be available to suit up in Monday's game against Calgary, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to start Monday against the Flames after missing Washington's season opener Friday versus Pittsburgh due to the birth of his first child. However, it's unclear if Lindgren will be available to serve as the backup netminder. If Lindgren can't play, Clay Stevenson might be brought back up as an emergency option.