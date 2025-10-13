Lindgren posted a 35-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Lindgren had little margin for error, and he performed as such in an excellent season debut. He was able to make a second-period goal by Anthony Beauvillier stand as the game-winner. The Capitals are not expected to be as predictable as last year between the pipes, when Logan Thompson and Lindgren almost always alternated starts. It's Lindgren who's slated to fade into the backup role, though he may force the team to adjust its plans if he continues to play as he did Sunday. The Capitals' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Lightning.