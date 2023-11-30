Lindgren stopped 37 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Lindgren earned his fifth win in his last six appearances with the great effort against one of the league's best offenses. The Capitals' third line did the rest, scoring both goals to lead the way to the win. Lindgren is up to 5-2-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .933 save percentage through seven games this season. He's working his way into a timeshare with Darcy Kuemper, who will likely start Thursday in Anaheim. Don't be surprised if Lindgren and Kuemper split the workload more evenly in the short term.