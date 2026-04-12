Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Still day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Pittsburgh, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Lindgren is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has posted a 9-8-3 record with one shutout, a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. Clay Stevenson will be Logan Thompson's backup against the Penguins on Sunday.
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