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Lindgren (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Pittsburgh, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has posted a 9-8-3 record with one shutout, a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. Clay Stevenson will be Logan Thompson's backup against the Penguins on Sunday.

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