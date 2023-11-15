Lindgren made 35 saves in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights.

It was a stellar performance from Lindgren, who's now won his last three starts, allowing just three goals on 96 shots in that span. While Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) dressed as the backup Tuesday, the 29-year-old Lindgren has certainly played well enough to merit more starting opportunities going forward. The Capitals are off until Saturday when they'll host the Blue Jackets.