Lindgren made 36 saves Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.
It was his Capitals' debut and Lindgren played a great game. The winning goal was a tough break -- Auston Matthews, last season's Hart and Rocket Richard Trophy winner, deflected a point shot that went off Lindgren's blocker and slow-mo rolled down his back and into the net. Darcy Kuemper will carry the load in D.C., but Lindgren will be a good spot-starter. And who knows? He's just a Kuemper injury away from a prolonged streak of starts for a likely playoff team. Lindgren is worthy of a bench role for your squad.
