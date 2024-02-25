Lindgren made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday.

Lindgren came so close to a win. Aleksander Barkov tied the game 2-2 on the power play with 3:30 remaining in the game, and Gustav Forsling score on a slap shot with 1:19 remaining in overtime to seal the win. Lindgren is 3-1-1 in his last five with one shutout. He has started 26 games this season, which matches his starts from last season, but he has upped his game significantly. Lindgren has a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage compared to last year's 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage. The undrafted 30-year-old is having the best season of his career, and he continues to outperform Darcy Kuemper, who has a single win in his last five appearances (1-2-1). The Caps are Lindgren's team right now.