Lindgren made 24 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers during Game 2 of the Capitals' first-round series.

New York scored twice with the man advantage and once on a K'Andre Miller shorthanded tally, but Lindgren did blank the Rangers in the third period to at least give his club an opportunity for a comeback. The 30-year-old netminder has given up eight goals on 58 shots to begin Washington's postseason run, and while the poor results so far may not be completely Lindgren's fault, coach Spencer Carbury may consider turning to Darcy Kuemper between the pipes when the series shifts back to DC for Game 3 on Friday.