Lindgren stopped 39 shots in a 6-0 shutout win over the Penguins on Thursday.

Lindgren was stellar Thursday, turning aside a season-high 39 shots in his fourth shutout of the season. The outing is especially impressive considering Lindgren's struggles of late -- he'd gone 1-2-1 with an .845 save percentage in his prior four starts. The 30-year-old netminder is now 14-10-5 with a .910 save percentage and 2.76 GAA on the season. The Caps are back in action Saturday at home versus Chicago.