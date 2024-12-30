Lindgren stopped 23 of 27 shots faced during Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Red Wings.
The Red Wings came flying out of the gates scoring all of their four goals in the first period. The Minnesotan will fall to 10-8-0 in 18 starts and is in line to make his next start against the Wild if Washington continues their pattern of alternating starts between Lindgren and Logan Thompson.
