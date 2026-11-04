Lindgren turned aside 10 of the 12 shots on net he saw in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Dallas.

Lindgren entered Tuesday's game early in the second period after Oettinger conceded his fourth goal of the night. Lindgren did well to slow the bleeding, as he allowed just one tally in each of the final two periods. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder now owns a 3-2-0 record, a 3.08 GAA and an .881 save percentage. While Thompson's struggles have left the door open for Lindgren to steal more work between the pipes, the latter hasn't inspired in his limited work this season. He remains off the fantasy radar until he can consistently earn wins through a strong save percentage.