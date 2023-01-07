Lindgren stopped 18 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

All three Nashville goals came from close range, as the Washington defense did a poor job clearing traffic from in front of Lindgren's crease. The 29-year-old saw his four-game winning streak snapped, but on the season he's still 11-5-2 with a solid 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage, having not allowed more than three goals in an outing since late November.