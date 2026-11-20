Lindgren stopped 10 of the 12 shots he faced after replacing Logan Thompson midway through the first period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Lindgren wound up getting charged with the loss, as the first goal he allowed proved to be the game-winner. The 32-year-old has lost three straight outings, giving up 10 goals on just 55 shots during that skid, and on the season the Capitals' No. 2 netminder has a 3-4-0 record with a 3.47 GAA and .864 save percentage. Thompson is struggling as well, but Lindgren isn't performing well enough to make a serious push for more playing time.