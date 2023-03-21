Lindgren will guard the home goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Lindgren struggled in his last start Sunday against the Wild, surrendering five goals on 40 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Columbus team that's 8-21-5 on the road this season.
