Lindgren will defend the road cage for Wednesday's clash with Philadelphia, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren will start consecutive games for the first time this season with Darcy Kuemper (upper body) still sidelined. In his nine appearances this year, the 28-year-old Lindgren posted a 3-3-2 record, 3.33 GAA and .895 save percentage. Once Kuemper returns to action, Lindgren figures to go back to being the No. 2 option for the Capitals.