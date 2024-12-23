Lindgren will patrol the road crease Monday against the Bruins, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Lindgren made 24 saves on 25 shots in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Friday. The 31-year-old has allowed just six goals on 103 shots (.942 save percentage, 1.50 GAA) through four appearances in December, going 3-1-0 in that span. Lindgren has a favorable matchup against a Boston team that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.60 goals per game.