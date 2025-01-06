Lindgren will defend the road net against Buffalo on Monday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Lindgren has one win in his last five outings (1-3-1) while surrendering 14 goals on 130 shots. He has a 10-8-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. Buffalo is tied for 14th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.