Lindgren will protect the home net Saturday against Tampa Bay, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Lindgren stopped 13 of 16 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo during his last start. He has earned one victory over his past seven outings, allowing 23 goals on 211 shots during that span. In 47 appearances this season, he has a 22-16-7 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Lightning rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.52 goals per contest.