Lindgren will patrol the home crease Sunday against Arizona, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia. In 29 games this season, he has posted a 13-9-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Coyotes sit 25th in the league this campaign with 2.88 goals per contest.