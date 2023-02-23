Lindgren will get the home start Thursday against the Ducks, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

With Darcy Kuemper struggling in recent outings, Lindgren gets the start in what has become a crucial game against Anaheim as Washington tries desperately to reclaim lost ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The 29-year-old has allowed three or more goals in each of his last four starts and the Capitals have not been able to provide consistent offense for their netminders in recent weeks so there is some risk attached to starting Lindgren-- though a possible return of Alex Ovechkin (personal) would certainly help Washington's chances.