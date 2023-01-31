Lindgren will defend the road net versus Columbus on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren, who will start for the first time since Jan. 17, has posted a record of 11-6-2 this season with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 22 games played. The Blue Jackets sit 29th in the NHL this year with 2.54 goals per game.