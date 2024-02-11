Lindgren made 18 saves in a 3-0 win over Boston on Saturday.

What a great way to snap a team six-game skid. The shutout was Lindgren's third of the season and fifth in the NHL. He's now 10-7-4 in 22 starts with a 2.58 GAA and .915 save percentage. The Caps are seven points out of a wild card spot, but have a minus-33 goal differential. Lindgren will be busy for the rest of the season, but the wins may not come in bunches. But he will see a lot of pucks, so expect a decent save percentage.