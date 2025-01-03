Lindgren allowed three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Minnesota.

Lindgren allowed two goals at even strength and one shorthanded. The shorthanded tally by Minnesota was a result of Lindgren misplaying the puck behind the net -- Yakov Trenin was able to capitalize on Lindgren's mistake to give the Wild a 2-1 lead late in the first period. The 31-year-old is mired in his toughest stretch of the season, as he's 0-2-1 across his last three starts while allowing 10 goals in that span. Through 19 appearances in 2024-25, Lindgren owns a 10-8-1 record, .900 save percentage and 2.70 GAA.