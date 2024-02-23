Lindgren made 29 saves in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

He entered the third period with a 3-1 lead, but allowed two snipes in a span of just 24 seconds, and the score was tied. Lindgren, who was the business netminder in the game, then bricked things up and his teammates pulled ahead with five minutes remaining. Lindgren has three wins in his last four games, including one by shutout. And he has back-to-back wins in consecutive games for the struggling Caps. Lindgren has delivered better than average counting stats despite the struggles of his Caps squad, so he may surprise going forward.