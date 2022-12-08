Lindgren made 29 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Lindgren made a second consecutive strong start since Darcy Kuemper went down with an upper-body injury. Between Monday's win over the Oilers and this victory, Lindgren has stopped 57 of 60 shots. Given his recent success, Lindgren's worth streaming as long as Kuemper remains sidelined.