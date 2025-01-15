Although Lindgren (upper body) won't return Thursday in Ottawa, he will travel with the Capitals, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren practiced with the Capitals on Wednesday and traveling will allow him to continue to skate with his teammates. He seems to be making good progress and might return as early as Saturday versus Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old has a 10-8-2 record, 2.65 GAA and .900 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25.