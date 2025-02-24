Lindgren stopped 22 of 25 shots faced during Sunday's 7-3 home win over the Oilers.

Lindgren was buoyed by another 7-plus goal effort by the Capitals, including a hat trick from Alex Ovechkin. The 31-year-old improves to a 2.63 GAA and .900 save percentage behind a 13-9-3record in 26 starts and is likely to be in action when the Capitals face the Blues on Thursday.