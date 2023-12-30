Lindgren (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Nashville, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Lindgren will miss at least one game after getting injured early in the first period of Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders. Hunter Shepard, who was called up from AHL Hershey on Saturday, will start versus Predators.
