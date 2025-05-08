Lindgren (personal) will miss Game 2 at home against Carolina on Thursday.
Lindgren has made one relief appearance in the 2025 playoffs, stopping four of five shots in a 6-3 loss to Montreal on April 25. The Capitals will stick with Logan Thompson in goal Thursday, while Mitchell Gibson will fill in as the understudy.
