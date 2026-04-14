Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's road matchup against Columbus, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Lindgren will miss his fourth straight game. Clay Stevenson will start against the Blue Jackets, and Logan Thompson will serve as the backup. Lindgren will conclude the 2025-26 campaign with a 9-8-3 record, one shutout, a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 21 appearances.
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