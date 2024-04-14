Lindgren made 32 saves in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Lindgren came up big when the Caps needed him, and he has now won two of his last three starts after going without a win in his previous five games (0-3-2). This strong work comes at the right time for the Caps, which are now tied with the Flyers and Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Overall, Lindgren is 23-16-7 with five shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage and is arguably the Caps most valuable player.