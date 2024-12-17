Lindgren made 21 saves in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
The 30-year-old netminder had won four straight starts coming into Monday, but after grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first period, the Caps' offense went cold and didn't give Lindgren much support. His recent success has largely been due to the team in front of him -- Lindgren is 6-2-0 over his last eight outings, but with a far less impressive 2.64 GAA and .900 save percentage.
