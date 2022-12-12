Lindgren stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Lindgren has helped the Capitals not miss Darcy Kuemper (upper body) too much, as this was the former's fourth straight win. The Jets didn't have anything going until they scored twice early in the third period, but the Capitals were able to settle down and protect the lead. Lindgren improved to 6-3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 12 outings overall, but he hasn't allowed any more than two goals in his last five games. With Kuemper returning to skating Sunday, Lindgren's run as the starter may not last much longer, but he's proving he can be trusted when called upon.