Lindgren stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets would tie the game in the third period on Johnny Gaudreau's goal, but Lindgren and the Capitals would hang on to win the game on Evgeny Kuznetsov's tally in overtime. It's Lindgren's first win since Dec. 31. He'd been 0-2-0 with a .845 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 29-year-old Lindgren improves to 12-6-2 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA on the season.