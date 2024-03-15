Lindgren stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

The lone goal against Lindgren was Oliver Bjorkstrand's power-play marker in the third period. This was Lindgren's fourth win in his last seven outings, and the fourth time in that span he's allowed two or fewer goals. He improved to 16-11-5 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 34 appearances. He continues to handle a starter's workload, though the Capitals have a tough test ahead Saturday in Vancouver.