Lindgren made 24 saves in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout, and a 3-0 lead, into the third period, and while he lost the clean sheet on a Timo Meier tally after he couldn't handle the rebound on a shot from Michael McLeod, Lindgren held on to record the victory. With Darcy Kuemper apparently needing a bit of a break -- coach Spencer Carbery said before Friday's game that Kuemper was "a little nicked up", per Mike Morreale of NHL.com -- Lindgren has started two of the last three games and won them both, allowing only three goals on 61 shots.