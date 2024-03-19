Lindgren stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-2 victory over Calgary.
Lindgren was sharp again Monday, holding the Flames to single goals in the second and third periods en route to a third-straight win and fifth in his last six outings -- Lindgren's posted an impressive .956 save percentage in that span. The 30-year-old netminder improves to 18-11-5 on the season with a .915 save percentage and 2.59 GAA while firming his grasp on the starting job in Washington. Lindgren figures to be between the pipes again Wednesday when the Capitals host Toronto.
