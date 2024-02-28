Lindgren turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Detroit.

The Red Wings scored at least two goals in each period as the Capitals' defense hung Lindgren out to dry, but it was J.T. Compher's shorthanded tally with just 13 seconds left in the second period that crushed Washington's hopes of a comeback. It's the third time in his last nine outings Lindgren has coughed up five or more goals, a stretch in which he's gone 3-4-2 with a 4.11 GAA and .869 save percentage. Tuesday's rout wasn't his fault, but it wouldn't be a shock if Darcy Kuemper worked his way back into a timeshare in the crease.