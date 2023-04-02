Lindgren (illness) won't be in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Lindgren, who also missed Saturday's practice, will be replaced by Mitchell Gibson, who has agreed to an amateur tryout contract with the Capitals. Gibson is slated to serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup Sunday.
