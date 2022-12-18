Lindgren made 34 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Toronto is always a tough foe with such elite talent and Auston Matthews and William Nylander both beat him. But that was all -- Lindgren bricked things up solid otherwise. He has been a revelation since assuming the blue paint for the injured Darcy Kuemper (upper body). Lindgren is 6-1-0 in seven starts and he has allowed two or fewer goals in six of those contests. He's dialled in.