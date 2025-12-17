Lindgren allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.

Lindgren made his first start in his second game since being activated from injured reserve following an upper-body issue. The 31-year-old netminder didn't get any help in his return to the crease, sending him to his first loss since Nov. 6 in Pittsburgh. He's now 5-4-1 with a 3.10 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 11 outings. Logan Thompson will likely be back between the pipes for Thursday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, but Lindgren should start once during the weekend's home-and-home set against the Red Wings.