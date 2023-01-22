Lindgren gave up two goals on nine shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lindgren avoided picking up a decision here, but he didn't show very well despite limited tests from the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old has lost both of his starts in January, and he's given up eight goals on 51 shots over three appearances this month. With Kuemper generally playing well -- Saturday aside -- Lindgren has had reduced opportunities to get between the pipes. He's at 11-6-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 appearances, which are solid numbers for a backup.