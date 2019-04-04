Priskie will not sign with the Capitals and will become a free agent on Aug. 15, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Per Regan, Priskie is using a provision of the CBA afforded to college players drafted at age of 20 or older that allows them to become unrestricted free agents if they are unsigned after Aug. 15 of their graduation year. Following a 17-goal, 39-point campaign that garnered Hobey Baker Trophy consideration, the 23-year-old defenseman has understandably decided to write his own ticket after a successful NCAA career. The Florida native should have no shortage of suitors but will likely need some time to adjust to the rigors of the pro game before being much of a fantasy asset in standard formats.