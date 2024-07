Priskie agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with Washington on Monday.

Priskie hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2021-22 season when he made four appearances for the Panthers. Instead, the 28-year-old blueliner spent the entirety of last year with AHL Hershey, recording eight goals and 26 helpers in 69 regular-season contests. Given his offensive contributions this past year, Priskie should be on the list of potential call-ups but will likely start the season in the minors.